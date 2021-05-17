Hayes was diagnosed with a right leg contusion after he exited in the second half of Sunday's 110-98 loss to the Lakers, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Before departing, Hayes logged 20 minutes and finished with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal. The injury doesn't look like anything that will affect his preparation for the 2021-22 season, when Hayes will be looking to hold down a more prominent role in the rotation. The 2019 lottery pick was playing his best basketball of his young career in May, averaging 13.8 points (on 56.5/75.8/42.9 percent shooting splits), 6.4 boards, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 assists in 22.6 minutes per game over nine appearances on the month.