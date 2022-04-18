Hayes posted four points (1-2 FG, 2-5 FT) and one rebound across 11 minutes during Sunday's 110-99 loss to the Suns.

Hayes started at his usual spot next to Jonas Valanciunas, but he saw a notably smaller workload as coach Willie Green utilized Trey Murphy (26 minutes), Naji Marshall (15) and Larry Nance (20) off the bench. We'll see how Green handles his rotation for Game 2, but with the Pelicans in need of a major spark against the league's best team, all options will be on the table.