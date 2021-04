Hayes recorded 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Thursday's 135-100 win over Orlando.

Hayes started the second half as Steven Adams (ankle) was limited to half of Thursday's game, and as a result, he saw his heaviest workload in about two weeks. If Adams has to miss any time, Hayes would be a candidate to potentially start.