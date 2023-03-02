Hayes produced 15 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 victory over Portland.

Hayes played 25 minutes during Monday's loss to Orlando but wasn't as productive as he was against the Trail Blazers, as he contributed on both ends of the court while matching his second-highest scoring total of the season. While Hayes should continue to see increased playing time while Larry Nance (ankle) is sidelined, his production will likely be inconsistent, particularly when Jonas Valanciunas (calf) returns to action.