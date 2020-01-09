Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Puts up double-double off bench
Hayes logged 14 points (7-10 FG), 12 rebounds and four blocks in 24 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Pelicans' 123-108 win over the Bulls.
Hayes excelled early on in the contest against a defensively challenged Bulls frontcourt that was missing Wendell Carter (ankle), prompting coach Alvin Gentry to reward the rookie with an even share of the center minutes with starter Derrick Favors. Considering Hayes had only averaged 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.0 minutes over his prior five outings, it's probably not worth reading too much into Wednesday's blowup performance. Given how well the Pelicans have fared since Favors returned from an extended personal leave in mid-December, Gentry likely won't marginalize him in favor of Hayes most nights.
