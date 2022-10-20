Hayes (elbow) is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus Charlotte.
Hayes missed the team's season opener due to a torn UCL he suffered Oct. 7. Hayes was also listed as questionable Wednesday, so it is still up in the air if he will play Friday. Larry Nance and Naji Marshall played 21 and 14 minutes, respectively, with the fourth-year big man missing from the frontcourt rotation Wednesday.
