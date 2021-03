Hayes (wrist) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Boston.

A sprained right wrist kept the second-year big man out of Saturday's win over Dallas, and the Pels will wait to see how he responds before ruling on his status for Monday's game. Hayes has held onto a consistent role off the bench since the All-Star break, averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 16.9 minutes over seven healthy games.