Hayes is questionable for Saturday's game against Dallas due to a right wrist sprain, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

The center likely picked up the injury sometime during the Pelicans' game against the Nuggets on Friday. Hayes totaled two points and two rebounds across seven minutes of action in the loss. If Hayes is ultimately ruled out, expect Willy Hernangomez to see an increased role behind starter Steven Adams.