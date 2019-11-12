Play

Hayes is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Rockets due to a rib injury, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.

According to Hale, Hayes was hit in the ribs during the first half and was spotted receiving treatment on the bench shortly after. Jahlil Okafor and Nicolo Melli could see a slight uptick in minutes if Hayes is unable to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories