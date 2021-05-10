Hayes had 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds and six blocks in Sunday night's win over the Hornets.

Hayes once again saw an elevated role in the absence of Steven Adams (toe), as he split time (26 minutes) with starter Willy Hernangomez (22 minutes). Both players were productive fantasy options Sunday, and Hayes will continue to hold plenty of appeal as the regular season comes to a close. Hayes finished Friday's loss to the 76ers with 19 points, eight boards, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 24 minutes.