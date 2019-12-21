Hayes managed five points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 20 minutes during Friday's 106-102 loss to Golden State.

Hayes saw his playing time reduced to 20 minutes with Derrick Favors continuing to work his way back from his layoff. Hayes has been a serviceable fill-in for Favors but appears likely to shift back to a pure backup role. Hayes certainly has the tools to be a solid enough fantasy player but that time is unlikely to come this season, barring another injury to Favors.