Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Rejoins starting five
Hayes is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game at Boston, Celtics' broadcaster Sean Grande reports.
Derrick Favors (hamstring) is out Saturday, pushing Hayes into the starting role for the first time since Dec. 7. Hayes averaged 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 26.0 minutes over his 10 previous starts this season.
