Hayes will come off the bench Wednesday against the Suns.
The 20-year-old received the start Monday but ended up playing only 11 minutes, and he'll return to the bench with Steven Adams (calf) back from a one-game absence. Hayes should reclaim his usual role as New Orleans' reserve center.
