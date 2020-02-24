Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Role dwindling
Hayes logged just three minutes in Sunday's 115-101 victory over the Warriors. He was charged with a foul and accrued no other statistics.
Hayes has played fewer than 10 minutes in four of the past five games and probably won't see his role grow in any substantial way unless Derrick Favors falls victim to injury. Even when Favors is off the court, coach Alvin Gentry has shown an increased willingness to use either Zion Williamson or Nicolo Melli as a small-ball center, minimizing Hayes' playing time as a result.
