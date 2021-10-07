Hayes (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Bulls.
Hayes was seen in a walking boot during Tuesday's practice, and Willy Hernangomez should see increased run against Chicago. The 21-year-old's next chance to return will be Monday against the Jazz.
