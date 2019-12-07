Hayes posted 11 points (3-7 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and one steal in a blowout loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

Hayes swatted a career-high five shots in a loss to the Suns on Thursday after failing to tally a single block just one game prior. The rookie's blocks are unfortunately on a bit of a rollercoaster as he produced a fat zero in that category again in this one. Jahlil Okafor (DNP-CD) returned in this one after a one-game absence, forcing Hayes to see fewer minutes than the 33 he saw in the previous game. Derrick Favors (personal) is set to make his return soon, which will lower Hayes' minutes even further. If there's a bright spot for the 19-year old, it's that the Pelicans can't seem to buy a win these days. It's possible that Hayes sees a larger role down the stretch of the season.