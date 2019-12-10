Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Scores 13 against Detroit
Hayes had 13 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), four boards, one assist, and one block in 21 minutes of a 105-103 loss against Detroit on Monday
Hayes scored in double figures for the third consecutive game as he's beginning to find his scoring stride. The rookie has at least nine points in his last six contests. He'll look to keep it going against the Bucks on Wednesday.
