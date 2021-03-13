Hayes posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Friday's 116-82 win against the Cavaliers.

The 20-year-old scored a season-high 13 points while matching his season-high in minutes. After not seeing the floor between Feb. 24 - Mar. 1, Hayes has played four games in a row, averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while hovering around 16 minutes in the span. Hayes' fantasy production will be too inconsistent to trust as long as Steven Adams is healthy.