Hayes posted 15 points (4-6 FG, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 victory over the Lakers.
Hayes has been in a reduced, inconsistent role as a sophomore. However, he got an opportunity to pop off against a shorthanded Lakers team Tuesday, and he scored in double-digits for the seventh time in 2020-21. Unless Steven Adams misses significant time, Hayes will continue to only be relevant in very deep fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Scores season-high 17 points•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Doesn't play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Returns to bench•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Making first start of season•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Eleven points off bench•