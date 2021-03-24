Hayes posted 15 points (4-6 FG, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 victory over the Lakers.

Hayes has been in a reduced, inconsistent role as a sophomore. However, he got an opportunity to pop off against a shorthanded Lakers team Tuesday, and he scored in double-digits for the seventh time in 2020-21. Unless Steven Adams misses significant time, Hayes will continue to only be relevant in very deep fantasy leagues.