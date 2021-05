Hayes scored 15 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding six rebounds, a steal and a block across 22 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Mavericks.

Hayes has been coming off the bench regularly as the backup of Willy Hernangomez, but he's been playing lights out of late and has scored at least 13 points in four straight games. He's averaging 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 blocks across 24 minutes per game during that span.