Hayes had 17 points (5-7 FG, 7-11 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 124-103 scrimmage win over the Bucks.

Hayes was extremely effective around the basket while repeatedly drawing fouls. He's still lacking in the strength department, which shows in the consistently low rebounding totals. However, Hayes has flashed plenty of potential in this his rookie season and could continue to receive decent burn given that Derrick Favors doesn't often play heavy minutes.