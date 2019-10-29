Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Scores 19 points in debut
Hayes collected 19 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 134-123 loss to the Warriors.
Hayes was superb in his NBA debut, filling in admirably with Derrick Favors (knee) and Zion Williamson (knee) sidelined. Fellow big men Jahlil Okafor and Nicolo Melli saw 12 minutes apiece, and it'll be worth keeping an eye on Hayes going forward to see if he can carve out a spot in coach Alvin Gentry's regular rotation.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...