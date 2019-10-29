Hayes collected 19 points (9-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 134-123 loss to the Warriors.

Hayes was superb in his NBA debut, filling in admirably with Derrick Favors (knee) and Zion Williamson (knee) sidelined. Fellow big men Jahlil Okafor and Nicolo Melli saw 12 minutes apiece, and it'll be worth keeping an eye on Hayes going forward to see if he can carve out a spot in coach Alvin Gentry's regular rotation.