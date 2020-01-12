Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Scores career-high 20
Hayes produced 20 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 140-105 loss to the Celtics.
Hayes drew the start in place of Derrick Favors (hamstring) and finished with a career high in scoring. He has connected on 29-of-39 from the field (74.4 percent) through the first six games here in January, and if Favors remains sidelined for Monday's matchup versus the Pistons, Hayes can be expected to start once again.
