Hayes totaled 28 points (10-15 FG, 8-14 FT), four rebounds and three blocks across 20 minutes in the Pelicans' 109-72 win over the Bulls in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday.

The No. 8 pick showed off his athleticism with some highlight plays, including a ferocious dunk. The former Longhorn was considered one of the top prospects in this year's draft, but there were plenty of questions regarding his health and scoring abilities. For at least one game, those questions have been answered.