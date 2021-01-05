Hayes tallied nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one block across 14 minutes during a loss to the Pacers on Monday.

Hayes has been seeing limited bench action this season, so much so that the nine points marked a season high for him. The 20-year-old center is seeing less playing time so far this season (11.9 minutes per game) compared to last year (16.9 minutes per game) after the team's acquisition of Steven Adams. Across the first seven games, Hayes is posting uninspiring averages of 3.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks per game.