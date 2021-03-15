Hayes scored 17 points (6-6 FG, 5-5 FT) and added three rebounds along with a steal and a blocked shot across 24 minutes in a 135-115 win over the Clippers on Sunday.

Hayes was perfect from both the floor and the free-throw line en route to his best scoring game of the campaign. The second-year center has enjoyed a solid two-game stretch, averaging 15.0 points and 4.5 rebounds across 22 minutes while going 11-for-12 from the field. His efficient shooting may allowing him to earn more opportunities; though his playing time has been limited throughout the campaign, Hayes is shooting an outstanding 72.9 percent from the field on the season.