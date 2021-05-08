Hayes played 24 minutes off the bench and totaled 19 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal during Friday's 109-107 loss to the 76ers.

Though Hayes came off the bench, he and Willy Hernangomez each played 24 minutes, and both played relatively well considering they had their hands full with Joel Embiid. Hayes led the Pelicans in scoring, field goals made, offensive rebounds and blocks while attempting six more shots than Hernangomez. Given that the Pelicans are getting hit with injuries, Hayes could continue to see a decent amount of playing time.