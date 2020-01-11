Hayes scored 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-9 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 123-111 win over the Knicks.

The rookie center delivered his second straight double-double and third of the year in one of his best all-around performances so far. Hayes' minutes and production have been spotty aside from his defensive efforts -- he's averaging 1.6 blocks in only 16.7 minutes over the last 10 games -- and he could soon have additional competition for court time once Zion Williamson (knee) is ready to make his debut, but Hayes' own skills and upside should keep him in a fairly consistent role on the second unit.