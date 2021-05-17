Hayes totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and a steal over 20 minutes Sunday in a loss to the Lakers.

The reserve center finished the season on a high note, notching double-digit points in each of his final six contests and posting per-game averages of 15.7 points, 6.5 boards and 1.7 blocks over that stretch. His overall season averages of 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.6 blocks are nearly identical to his rookie-year marks, so Hayes will look to make a bigger leap in his age-21 campaign next season.