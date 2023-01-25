Hayes finished with four points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 99-98 loss to Denver.

Hayes moved into the starting lineup Tuesday but struggled to have any sort of impact on the game. This was basically a case of the next man up for Hayes, coming in as a result of injuries to multiple players. Even when handed meaningful minutes, Hayes is typically not a viable fantasy option, even in slightly deeper formats.