Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Starting Sunday
Hayes will start Sunday's game against Golden State.
It will be the first career start for Hayes, who's virtually the Pels' only option at center with both Derrick Favors and Jahlil Okafor sidelined. As a result, expect Hayes to see a heavy workload. He'll have a great chance to eclipse the 23 minutes he played in Saturday's loss to the Heat. In that game, Hayes had 12 points, three rebounds and two blocks.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.