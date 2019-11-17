Hayes will start Sunday's game against Golden State.

It will be the first career start for Hayes, who's virtually the Pels' only option at center with both Derrick Favors and Jahlil Okafor sidelined. As a result, expect Hayes to see a heavy workload. He'll have a great chance to eclipse the 23 minutes he played in Saturday's loss to the Heat. In that game, Hayes had 12 points, three rebounds and two blocks.