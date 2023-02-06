Hayes finished Sunday's 136-104 win over the Kings with six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds and four steals in 19 minutes.

The absences of Jonas Valanciunas (quadriceps) and Brandon Ingram (toe) paved the way for Willy Hernangomez and Hayes to crack the rotation, after both failed to get off the bench in the previous two and three games, respectively. Hernangomez (22 points, 16 rebounds, four assists in 28 minutes) and to a lesser degree Hayes both came away with intriguing fantasy lines Sunday, but the blowout played a factor, as only two Pelicans starters logged more than 30 minutes. Valanciunas may miss additional games beyond Sunday, but assuming Ingram is back in the fold Tuesday against the Hawks, the Pelicans likely won't have room in the rotation for both Hayes and Hernangomez.