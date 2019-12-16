Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Sticks ahead of Okafor in rotation
Hayes posted 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block in 28 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 130-119 loss to the Magic.
Hayes was the Pelicans' most productive center in the loss, but that probably won't occur as often once Derrick Favors' minute-restriction is lifted. Favors worked up to 20 minutes Sunday after logging 15 minutes Friday in his first appearance following a 13-game absence due to back spasms and a personal matter, so he and Hayes could have something close to a 50-50 playing-time split in the Pelicans' next game Tuesday versus Brooklyn. Hayes at least appears to have solidified himself as the No. 2 option on the depth chart ahead of Jahlil Okafor, who was out of the rotation Sunday.
