Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Strong showing in win
Hayes registered 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 24 minutes during the Pelicans' 99-78 win over the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
Hayes was outdone by fellow first-round pick Nickeil Alexander-Walker, but he turned in a solid showing in his own right. The eight overall pick is averaging 20.5 points (on 70.0 percent shooting), 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over 22.0 minutes in two Las Vegas games.
