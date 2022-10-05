Hayes delivered 14 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 26 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 129-125 win over the Bulls.

Hayes is not going to start on a regular basis as long as Jonas Valanciunas is healthy, but he can be quite an asset off the bench due to his defensive ability and his ever-evolving offensive game. While expecting double-digit scoring numbers off him might be too much to ask on a game-to-game basis, he could be a decent streaming option in most formats if he gets enough playing time.