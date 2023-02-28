Hayes produced six points (3-4 FG), five rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes in Monday's 101-93 loss to the Magic.

After Larry Nance (ankle) exited early in the Pelicans' previous game Saturday against the Knicks, Willy Hernangomez (nine points, eight rebounds and three steals in 11 minutes) stepped in to fill most of the playing time that was available behind starting center Jonas Valanciunas. Though Nance was sidelined again Monday, head coach Willie Green opted to turn to Hayes as the backup center over Hernangomez, who didn't leave the bench. Because both of the Magic's centers (Wendell Carter and Moritz Wagner) offered some floor-stretching ability, Green may have preferred the more athletic Hayes to chase the opposing bigs around the perimeter, but Hernangomez could be more of a factor when New Orleans matches up with more traditional back-to-the-basket centers. In any event, both Hayes and Hernangomez are likely to find themselves out of the rotation whenever Nance is ready to play again.