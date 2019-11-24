Hayes posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes Saturday in the Pelicans' 128-120 loss to the Jazz.

The scoring haul was Hayes' best effort since he put up 19 points in his NBA debut back on Oct. 28 versus the Warriors. Perhaps more encouraging that the offensive output was the fact that Hayes reached the 30-minute mark after playing just 21 in both of the Pelicans' previous two contests. Hayes should be in store for another start Sunday against the Clippers but could see a role reduction thereafter if Derrick Favors is able to shake off a back injury.