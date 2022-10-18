Hayes (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's season opener at Brooklyn.
Hayes may be a bit ahead of schedule in his recovery, and he'll presumably test things out pregame before determining whether or not he'll play. If he's out, expect more action from Willy Hernangomez, Larry Nance and potentially Naji Marshall.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Out for at least two weeks•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Stuffs stat sheet against Bulls•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Plays 11 minutes in Game 1 loss•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Posts huge game in win•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Double-doubles in loss to Clips•
-
Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Suffers dislocated finger•