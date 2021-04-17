Hayes will not return to Friday's matchup with the Pistons due to back spasms, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Hayes did not have any back issues reported prior to the game. He accumulated three points (0-1 FG, 3-4 FT), one rebound and one assist across nine minutes before exiting. It remains to be seen how this issue will affect his status for Sunday's game against the Knicks.
