Fears logged seven points (3-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and five turnovers in 22 minutes of Friday's 107-97 preseason win over Melbourne United.

Fears came off the bench, but he certainly wasn't shy. He led the team in shot attempts pretty comfortably, and it's vehemently clear that he's going to have the green light on offense. This was a poor showing, however, and the learning curve for rookie guards is steep. It will be interesting to see how quickly he finds his footing with the second unit.