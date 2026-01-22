Fears had 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to Detroit.

With Dejounte Murray (Achilles) and Jose Alvarado (oblique) both still on the shelf, Fears is settling in as New Orleans' top point guard during his rookie season while Jordan Poole's role fluctuates as well. Fears has averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.4 minutes per contest across 11 games this month.