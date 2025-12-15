Fears logged 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 28 minutes of Sunday's 114-104 win over the Bulls.

Apart from his five-point dud against the Spurs on Dec. 8, Fears has put together a solid couple weeks for the Pelicans. Over his last six games, Fears has produced averages of 16.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.8 three-pointers on 45.7 percent shooting from the field.