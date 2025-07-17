Fears tallied 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 95-81 Summer League loss to the Thunder.

Fears connected on just one three-pointer but delivered an efficient all-around scoring performance Wednesday in what's been an up-and-down Summer League. The No. 7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft was viewed as a high-upside, high-risk prospect, so some early inconsistency is to be expected.