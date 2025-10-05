Fears ended Saturday's 127-92 exhibition game win over the Melbourne Phoenix with 12 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists and one rebound across 24 minutes.

After coming off the bench in Friday's win over Melbourne United and shooting just 3-for-15 from the field, Fears bounced back in the starting lineup. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is expected to take on a meaningful role off the bench this season, especially with Dejounte Murray (Achilles) not expected to return until at least January.