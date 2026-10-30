Fears finished Thursday's 132-120 win over the Kings with 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds, four blocks and two steals over 29 minutes.

Fears entered Thursday's game having connected on only 31.1 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 18.8 percent from three-point range) through his first four outings of the regular season. The second-year guard was more efficient against Sacramento, when he scored 16 of his team-high 22 points across the second and third quarters, and his 13 assists were a career high. It was the first double-double of Fears' NBA career, and he was two boards shy from logging his first triple-double. His production floor could be lower against the Hawks on Saturday depending on the statuses of Jordan Poole (ankle) and Dejounte Murray (personal).