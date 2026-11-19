Fears finished with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 31 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 122-109 loss to the Pistons.

Fears was unable to finish the game after fouling out, but the second-year floor general posted an impressive stat line that included two defensive contributions. Fears is locked in as the Pelicans' starting point guard more than ever after Dejounte Murray asked for a trade, and he's averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game since the beginning of November.