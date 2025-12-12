Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Goes for 19 points in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fears contributed 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 143-120 win over Portland.
Fears bounced back from the five-point dud he posted against the Spurs on Monday and delivered an outing that's a bit more in line with what he's produced steadily throughout the season. The rookie floor general is averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game over his last 10 games.
