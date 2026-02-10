Pelicans' Jeremiah Fears: Hits for 20 against Sacramento
Fears ended with 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes off the bench during Monday's 120-94 win over the Kings.
The No. 7 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft saw his biggest workload since Jan. 16 in the rout, and he turned it into his best scoring effort since he dropped 21 points against the Wizards on Jan. 9. Fears has continues to make an impact on defense since shifting to the second unit, averaging 9.9 points, 2.7 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.2 threes and 0.8 blocks in 20.9 minutes over the last nine games, but with Dejounte Murray (Achilles) having begun practicing with the team Sunday, the Pelicans' backcourt could be a few weeks away from getting significantly more crowded.
