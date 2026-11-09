Fears registered 25 points (10-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Sunday's 139-123 loss to the Clippers.

The second-year guard set a new season scoring high as he delivered at least 20 points for the fourth time in the last six games. Fears has seemingly found his groove in his sophomore campaign, and over that six-game stretch the seventh overall pick in the 2025 Draft is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists, 5.7 boards, 1.5 steals and 1.3 threes while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor.