Fears contributed 12 points (5-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes during Monday's 135-134 overtime victory over Memphis.

Fears logged a season-high 38 minutes, helping New Orleans to its third straight win. With Dejounte Murray sidelined once again due to personal reasons, Fears assumed the role of lead facilitator, recording at least seven assists for the third straight game. In four appearances over the past week, he has been a borderline top 80 player, averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 30.5 minutes per outing.